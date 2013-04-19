Homex shares soar on prison stake sale

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican homebuilder Homex (HOMEX.MX) climbed more than 14 percent on Friday after it said it raised 4 billion pesos ($327.23 million) by selling a stake in some of its prisons to a bank and a construction company owned by Carlos Slim.

The homebuilder, which has been struggling under a heavy debt load and slowing home sales, said it will use half the proceeds to pay down debt and the remaining half as working capital for its Mexican division.