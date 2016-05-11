FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Homex names temporary CEO, CFO during U.S. SEC probe
May 10, 2016 / 9:25 PM / in a year

Mexico's Homex names temporary CEO, CFO during U.S. SEC probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Gerardo de Nicolas smiling as he answers a question during the Reuters Latin America Summit in Mexico City March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Homex said on Tuesday it had appointed a temporary chief executive officer and chief financial officer while the current directors dedicate their time to dealing with a U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation.

Homex said earlier in May that it was the target of an SEC probe into fraudulent real estate sales, and that CEO Gerardo de Nicolas and CFO Carlos Moctezuma would take temporary leave.

Company founder Eustaquio de Nicolas and 20-year company veteran Alberto Menchaca will take over as CEO and CFO respectively.

Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by David Gregorio

