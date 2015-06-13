FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico boosts housing subsidy by a third despite budget cuts
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 13, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico boosts housing subsidy by a third despite budget cuts

Gabriela Lopez

1 Min Read

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said on Friday it would raise a subsidy for home purchases by 32 percent to 11.135 billion pesos ($723 million) to support homeownership for poor families despite budget cuts unveiled earlier this year.

The original program, approved as part of the 2015 federal budget, allotted just 8.435 billion pesos for the subsidy.

The additional 2.7 billion pesos will be channeled to low income families, and directed mostly to financing new homes, deputy finance minister Fernando Aportela said.

Mexico announced spending cuts of about 0.7 percent of gross domestic product in January after plunging oil prices and tepid growth crimped government finances.

Mexico’s housing industry, hit hard since the government shifted to a policy that favors apartment purchases over home developments far from city centers, began to recover in late 2013.

Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.