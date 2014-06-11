FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Cristina becomes hurricane off Mexico's Pacific Coast
#Environment
June 11, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Tropical Storm Cristina becomes hurricane off Mexico's Pacific Coast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical storm Cristina strengthened into a category 1 hurricane on Wednesday as it moved away from Mexico’s Pacific coast, prompting authorities to warn of heavy rains in the Latin American nation.

Cristina was located about 265 miles (425 kilometers) south of the port of Manzanillo with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour) and higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

The hurricane was expected to gain strength, as it moved at a speed of 6 miles per hour westward, unlikely to make landfall.

Mexican authorities warned of rising rivers and mudslides caused in Southern and Western Mexican states including Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco.

Cristina could cause waves of up to four meters high in coastal areas, the National Weather Service said in a statement.

Guerrero, home of beach resort Acapulco, last year was severely affected by dual storms Ingrid and Manuel, whose unprecedented rainfall killed over 150 people.

Reporting By Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

