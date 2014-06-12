FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricane Cristina strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 12, 2014 / 6:09 AM / 3 years ago

Hurricane Cristina strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane Cristina strengthened into a category 2 hurricane late on Wednesday as it moved away from Mexico’s Pacific coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Cristina was located 230 miles (370 kilometers) southwest of the port of Manzanillo, with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour), the NHC said.

Cristina was moving away from Mexico at 6 miles per hour, the NHC said, warning the hurricane could strengthen in the coming days.

“Swells generated by Cristina are affecting portions of the southwestern coast of Mexico,” the NHC said.

“These swells will likely continue into Thursday and could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

Mexican authorities warned of waves of up to four meters along the country’s Pacific coast, with up to 75 millimeters of rain.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.