FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's ICA posts 31 percent fall in third-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2013 / 11:17 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's ICA posts 31 percent fall in third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican construction company ICA (ICA.MX) on Friday reported a 31.3 percent drop in third-quarter profit, which was dragged down by currency fluctuations.

ICA reported a profit of 240.7 million pesos ($18.3 million), compared to a profit of 350.5 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

The company said it lost 247 million pesos in currency fluctuations, a figure only partially compensated for by interest payment savings.

ICA said revenues over the quarter fell 10.2 percent to 8.4 billion pesos.

Shares in the company were up 1.18 percent at 24.82 pesos before the results were announced.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.