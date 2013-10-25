Mexico's ICA posts 31 percent fall in third-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican construction company ICA (ICA.MX) on Friday reported a 31.3 percent drop in third-quarter profit, which was dragged down by currency fluctuations.

ICA reported a profit of 240.7 million pesos ($18.3 million), compared to a profit of 350.5 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

The company said it lost 247 million pesos in currency fluctuations, a figure only partially compensated for by interest payment savings.

ICA said revenues over the quarter fell 10.2 percent to 8.4 billion pesos.

Shares in the company were up 1.18 percent at 24.82 pesos before the results were announced.