FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's ICA expects to delist from New York Stock Exchange in July
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 28, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Mexico's ICA expects to delist from New York Stock Exchange in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s ICA said on Monday it expects to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after July 17, as the cash-strapped construction firm’s share price has tumbled on debt woes.

NYSE notified ICA in January that its American Depositary Shares were trading below $1 for more than 30 days in a row, “and therefore did not meet the requirements for continued listing on the NYSE, subject to a six-month cure period”, ICA said in a statement.

ICA said the delisting would not affect Mexico’s bourse, where roughly 80 percent of trading in its shares takes place.

Hammered by a hefty dollar-denominated debt, a weak peso and fewer infrastructure projects, ICA stopped making interest payments on debt last year and has hired Rothschild to help it restructure.

The builder unveiled a preliminary plan that offered few details earlier this month and said it would borrow $215 million from financier David Martinez’s vehicle Fintech.

Shares of ICA closed on Monday at 3.11 pesos in Mexico.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.