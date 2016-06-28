Mexico's ICA expects to delist from New York Stock Exchange in July

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s ICA said on Monday it expects to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after July 17, as the cash-strapped construction firm’s share price has tumbled on debt woes.

NYSE notified ICA in January that its American Depositary Shares were trading below $1 for more than 30 days in a row, “and therefore did not meet the requirements for continued listing on the NYSE, subject to a six-month cure period”, ICA said in a statement.

ICA said the delisting would not affect Mexico’s bourse, where roughly 80 percent of trading in its shares takes place.

Hammered by a hefty dollar-denominated debt, a weak peso and fewer infrastructure projects, ICA stopped making interest payments on debt last year and has hired Rothschild to help it restructure.

The builder unveiled a preliminary plan that offered few details earlier this month and said it would borrow $215 million from financier David Martinez’s vehicle Fintech.

Shares of ICA closed on Monday at 3.11 pesos in Mexico.