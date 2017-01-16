FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Mexico's IEnova will invest $800 million in 2017 on eight projects: CEO
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 16, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 7 months ago

Mexico's IEnova will invest $800 million in 2017 on eight projects: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Sempra Energy building is pictured in San Diego, California March 10, 2015.Mike Blake

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican energy infrastructure firm IEnova (IENOVA.MX), a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy (SRE.N), will invest $800 million this year on eight projects, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

Carlos Ruiz Sacristan said the most important project is an underwater pipeline between Texas and the Mexican Gulf port of Tuxpan. That project will require a total investment of $2 billion, and will be developed with TransCanada Corp. (TRP.TO)

Speaking at an event at Mexico's stock exchange, he said IEnova will invest $500 million in the pipeline project.

Reporting by Roberto Aguilar; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.