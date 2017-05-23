FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
IMF says reaffirms Mexico's $86 billion flexible credit line
#Business News
May 23, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 3 months ago

IMF says reaffirms Mexico's $86 billion flexible credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016.Yuri Gripas

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it reaffirmed Mexico's access to a flexible credit line worth about $86 billion dollars that the country could use to stabilize its currency in cases of extreme volatility.

The IMF said Mexico expressed that it treated the 2-year- line approved last year as "precautionary." The IMF first extended a flexible credit line to Mexico in 2009 and it boosted the amount last year as the peso was battered to a record low.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle

