FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF renews $70 billion credit line with Mexico for two years
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 26, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

IMF renews $70 billion credit line with Mexico for two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will extend Mexico’s roughly $70 billion flexible credit line for two more years, the fund said on Wednesday.

The credit line, which was about to expire, has never been used but provides Latin America’s No. 2 economy with a helpful insurance policy. The line was granted to Mexico in April 2009.

Without the safety net, Mexico suffered one of the biggest hits among emerging market economies during the 2008-2009 financial crisis because of its close ties to the United States.

Mexico is one of just three countries with strong enough economic track records to get access to the line, which can be drawn on at any time and does not come with conditions, the IMF said.

Foreign investors have amassed a record 2 trillion pesos of Mexican peso-denominated government debt, and they hold around $174 billion in Mexican stocks, according to data on the central bank’s website.

The central bank has about $193 billion in international reserves.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.