Carlos Slim's Inbursa to buy Walmex bank business
December 18, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Carlos Slim's Inbursa to buy Walmex bank business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GFINBURO.MX), the bank unit owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, on Thursday said it agreed to buy the bank division of Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX.

Inbursa said it will pay 1.7 times Walmex bank’s capital at the moment the deal closes.

That would value the deal at about 3.6 billion Mexican pesos ($246.94 million), based on its current capital.

The supermarket chain’s bank unit is focused on credit cards and lending for Walmex customers.

Walmex has been selling non-core assets in Mexico as it seeks to focus on its supermarket business. The company sold its restaurant division earlier this year.

($1 = 14.5787 Mexican pesos)

Reporting by Elinor Comlay

