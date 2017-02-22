China's 2017 defense budget rise to slow again
BEIJING Defying pressure for a strong increase in defense spending, China said on Saturday its military budget this year would grow about 7 percent, its slowest pace since 2010.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's government on Tuesday took the rare step of apologizing to three indigenous women who spent more than three years in prison after being falsely accused by prosecutors of kidnapping seven police officers and carrying cocaine.
The head of the attorney general's office, Raul Cervantes, said sorry to the women, who are from a small community in Queretaro, Central Mexico, and asked for their forgiveness, as part of damages ordered by a tribunal.
The case of Alberta Alcantara, Jacinta Francisco and Teresa Gonzalez has shone a light on widespread human rights abuses by Mexico's authorities and problems in the justice system.
A formal apology from authorities for wrongdoing is extremely uncommon in Mexico.
Mario Patron, head of the Pro Center for Human Rights, who fought the case for almost 10 years, said that accepting that the women were right was the minimum that the Mexican state could do.
He said that given the extraordinary rates of impunity, torture and "disappeared" people in Mexico, this should be considered an achievement.
BELFAST The pro-British Democratic Unionist Party narrowly remained Northern Ireland's largest party after edging Irish nationalists Sinn Fein by a single seat in snap elections ahead of arduous talks to resurrect their power-sharing government.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia on Saturday rejected any suggestion it may have violated sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea, after a Reuters report that North Korea-linked firms were running an arms network in the country.