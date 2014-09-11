FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Televisa shares fall on plan to sell Iusca stake at a loss
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 11, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Televisa shares fall on plan to sell Iusca stake at a loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past a store of mobile phone company Iusacell in Mexico City September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICO) REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICO - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS) - RTR45R60

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Shares in Mexico’s leading broadcaster, Grupo Televisa, fell on Thursday, a day after it said it would sell its stake in Iusacell, the country’s No. 3 wireless operator, at a loss.

Televisa said after the markets closed on Wednesday it would sell back its 50 percent stake in Iusacell to Grupo Salinas for $717 million but will book a loss of about $320 million on the sale.

Televisa shares (TLVACPO.MX)(TV.N) shed 1 percent to 94.58 pesos in early trade.

The broadcaster, which also is the country’s top cable television provider, had already written down the bulk of what is a nearly $900 million loss on its original $1.6 billion investment in Iusacell, which has struggled to expand its business.

The sale, which is subject to regulatory approval, effectively reverses a deal approved two years ago after Televisa fought regulators for 14 months to be able to buy half of the company and gain a foothold in the mobile market.

Billionaire Carlos Slim’s firms dominate Mexico’s telecommunications market, but the sector could see a flurry of deals as regulators use a new law to try to foster greater competition and cut his back his share of the market.

Slim owns America Movil AMXL.MZ(AMX.N), the top mobile provider, and a Iusacell competitor.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.