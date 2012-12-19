Seventeen dead in Mexican prison break attempt: media

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Eleven inmates and seven guards were killed in a shootout during a prison break attempt in northern Mexico on Tuesday, local media reported, citing a statement from the security ministry in Durango state.

The inmates shot at guard towers in a jail in the city of Gomez Palacio as they attempted to escape through a back wall and tunnel, and guards fired back to contain the revolt, according to a statement attributed to the ministry, which was posted on the Animal Politico website and cited by the El Universal and Milenio newspapers.

No one was immediately available at the security ministry for comment.