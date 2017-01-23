FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Mexico's Jose Cuervo plans to raise up to $1 billion in February IPO: sources
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 23, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 7 months ago

Mexico's Jose Cuervo plans to raise up to $1 billion in February IPO: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bottles of Jose Cuervo Tequila rest on a shelf in Mexico City December 11, 2012.Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its delayed initial public offering (IPO) in a bid to raise up to $1 billion, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The company put its IPO on hold twice last year after the election of U.S. President Donald Trump sent the peso to record lows and spurred fears of an economic slowdown in Latin America's second largest economy.

One of the sources said the company is eyeing a price target of 30 to 34 pesos per share.

The new IPO date was first reported by Bloomberg earlier on Monday.

Cristobal Mariscal, general counsel and corporate affairs director for Jose Cuervo, declined to comment.

Trump, who took office last week, has promised to renegotiate or scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement, and has threatened to slap hefty taxes on companies shipping products from Mexico to U.S. markets.

In a prior IPO filing with regulators, Jose Cuervo warned the U.S. election could lead to renegotiation of trade deals, which could have a serious impact on its business.

Started by Jose Antonio de Cuervo in the late 1700s before Mexican independence from Spain, Jose Cuervo says it is North America's oldest continuous producer of spirits.

With origins in the picturesque town of Tequila in Jalisco state, the business is now controlled by the Beckmann family, which will remain the majority shareholder after the IPO.

The company has said proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund growth, as well as broaden its portfolio.

Reporting by Christine Murray and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tom Brown and Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.