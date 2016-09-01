FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mariachi musicians honor late singer Juan Gabriel in Mexico City
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
September 1, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Mariachi musicians honor late singer Juan Gabriel in Mexico City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mariachi folk musicians joined the faithful in Mexico City's historic Garibaldi Square on Tuesday to pay tribute to late singer Juan Gabriel, who died of a heart attack on Sunday.

Gathering around a statue of the Mexican performer considered a musical icon across Latin America for over 40 years, the musicians played his signature tunes and a priest held a service in his honor.

Gabriel, whose real name was Alberto Aguilera, was 66.

"It has hit all of us hard. We are hurting for his loss," said Leonor Rodriguez, of the Juan Gabriel fan club.

Reporting By Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.