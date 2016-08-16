A son of Mexico drug lord 'Chapo' among kidnapped group: official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A son of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman was among a group of people kidnapped from a restaurant in the Pacific Mexican tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta this week, the state attorney general said on Tuesday.

A group of six people suspected to be members of Guzman's feared Sinaloa Cartel were abducted by a group of armed men from an upscale eatery in the heart of the resort early on Monday.

Jalisco Attorney General Eduardo Almaguer told a news conference that one of Guzman's son, Alfredo, was among those abducted. However it was not another son of Guzman, Ivan, as Almaguer had suspected earlier in the day.