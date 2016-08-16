FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

A son of Mexico drug lord 'Chapo' among kidnapped group: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A son of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman was among a group of people kidnapped from a restaurant in the Pacific Mexican tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta this week, the state attorney general said on Tuesday.

A group of six people suspected to be members of Guzman's feared Sinaloa Cartel were abducted by a group of armed men from an upscale eatery in the heart of the resort early on Monday.

Jalisco Attorney General Eduardo Almaguer told a news conference that one of Guzman's son, Alfredo, was among those abducted. However it was not another son of Guzman, Ivan, as Almaguer had suspected earlier in the day.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Natalie Schachar

