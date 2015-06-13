Two Russians found dismembered in Mexican border city

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The dismembered bodies of a Russian woman and her daughter were found in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, the attorney general’s office of Baja California state said on Friday, and an official said another daughter had confessed to the killings.

The bodies of Yulya Masney Safonchik, 45, and Valeria Lechchenko Masney, 12, were discovered in plastic bags in a residential area of Tijuana on Thursday night, Baja California deputy attorney general Jose Maria Gonzalez said.

Both were asphyxiated before being dismembered, and the motive for the killings was unclear, he said.

An official at the attorney general’s office, who declined to be named, said the woman’s 19-year-old daughter had confessed to the killings and was in police custody.

No charges have been filed so far and the young woman’s mental health is under evaluation, the official said.

Both daughters were born in Mexico with Russian citizenship, he added. The father, an athletics coach who was separated from the mother, is also due to speak to police, Gonzalez said.

The Russian embassy in Mexico City said no one was available to comment on the matter.