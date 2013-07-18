FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Kimber reports higher second-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 18, 2013 / 9:14 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Kimber reports higher second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, Mexico’s leading paper products company, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit rose 18 percent, thanks to greater sales, cost savings and a stronger peso.

The company said in a press release profit rose to 1.2 billion pesos ($92.3 million) from 1 billion pesos in the same quarter last year.

Kimber (KIMBERA.MX), a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N), said quarterly revenue increased 5 percent to 7.6 billion pesos.

Shares in Kimber, which sells Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues in Mexico, closed down 1.57 percent at 42.07 pesos on Thursday.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.