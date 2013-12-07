FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican leftist leader to leave hospital after heart surgery
December 7, 2013 / 7:08 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican leftist leader to leave hospital after heart surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses supporters during a protest against the privatization of the state-oil monopoly Pemex at Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican leftist leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be released from the hospital on Saturday after a heart attack sent him into surgery earlier this week, undermining his ability to lead protests against a controversial energy reform.

Lopez Obrador, who was runner-up to Enrique Pena Nieto in last year’s presidential election, is perceived as one of the biggest threats to the planned reform to open the state-controlled oil sector to private investment.

The reform, originally presented by Pena Nieto in August, is expected to be unveiled later on Saturday. A top lawmaker told Reuters the draft bill includes contracts ranging from profit-sharing and risk-sharing to licenses.

Lopez Obrador, who was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, will be required to rest for four weeks, according to a press statement.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner and Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
