Tropical Storm Lidia leaves seven dead in Mexico's Baja California peninsula
#Environment
September 2, 2017 / 11:38 PM / in a month

Tropical Storm Lidia leaves seven dead in Mexico's Baja California peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Residents remove debris in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Lidia in Los Cabos, Mexico, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fernando Castillo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Lidia’s death toll rose to at least seven people, including two children, as the storm doused various states in Mexico with heavy rain on Saturday and left a severe trail of damage in the Baja California peninsula, authorities said.

The victims were either electrocuted or drowned while trying to cross streams, according to a report from the prosecutor’s office in the state of Baja California Sur, home to the tourist area Los Cabos, that was cited by local media.

The storm, which continued to churn through various states, particularly in Western Mexico, also cut off power and damaged homes and roads in Baja California Sur, where some 3,000 people were taken to shelter.

Lidia was located 110 kilometers north of Punta Eugenia, moving at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour to the northeast with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, the National Hurricane Center in the U.S. said.

Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Bill Trott

