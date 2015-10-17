FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico supreme court to discuss legalizing recreational marijuana
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 17, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico supreme court to discuss legalizing recreational marijuana

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s supreme court plans to discuss a proposal that could effectively legalize the consumption and production of marijuana for recreational use in a session at the end of October.

Judges will vote on whether to declare unconstitutional parts of a federal health law prohibiting the growth and consumption of marijuana after a nonprofit group filed an injunction against a 2013 decision by health regulator Cofepris.

The hearing is set for Oct. 28, according to documents on the supreme court’s website.

In August, a lower court in Mexico granted a mother and father the right to import a marijuana-based medicine to treat their 8-year-old daughter’s epilepsy.

Marijuana, along with cocaine and crystal meth, has been a major source of income for violent drug cartels responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in Mexico.

Political pressure on Mexico to liberalize its stance on marijuana has been rising since the U.S. states of Washington and Colorado legalized possession and sale of the drug for recreational use in 2012.

Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.