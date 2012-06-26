FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of Mexico's Modelo slip on profit taking
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
June 26, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

Shares of Mexico's Modelo slip on profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The shares of Mexico’s No. 1 beer maker Grupo Modelo fell more than 4 percent on Tuesday as investors took profits after the stock soared more than 19 percent on Monday on news of a possible buyout deal with Anheuser Busch InBev.

Modelo GMODELOC.MX shares fell as much as 4.85 percent to 111.20 pesos per share in local trading, due to investors selling to book profits from Monday, traders said.

The brewer’s shares leapt more than 19 percent to close at 116.87 pesos per share in the last session after it said it was in talks with Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR).

The Belgian brewer already owns a 50.4 percent non controlling stake in Modelo.

Morgan Stanley analysts wrote that a reported buyout price tag of about $12 billion for the chunk of Modelo that AB InBev does not already hold would imply an acquisition price of about 114 pesos per share.

“We could see (the shares) adjust around the zone that analysts consider to be an adequate price level,” said Carlos Alonso, a trader at Interacciones in Mexico City.

Reporting by Rachel Uranga; editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.