Mexico says thieves removed stolen radioactive material from case

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican police have found a container that held radioactive material and which was stolen by thieves as it was being transported near Mexico City, the country’s national nuclear safety commission CNSNS said on Wednesday.

The thieves removed the material from its case, and have been exposed to dangerous levels of radiation, an official at the commission told local television, adding that those affected could die. The area around the stolen truck has been cordoned off.

The plan was to return the radioactive material to a sealed case as soon as possible, the official added, but did not specify its precise whereabouts. The theft sparked fears that the material could be used in a “dirty bomb”.