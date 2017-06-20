Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez speaks during the Organization of American States (OAS) 47th General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

CANCUN, Mexico Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said on Tuesday her government would never go back to the Organization of American States, but then left the door open to participating in further meetings.

Venezuela has vowed to leave the OAS, but Rodriguez also noted that there was a two-year administrative period to finalize the departure in which it could still participate.

Speaking at a news conference in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cancun, Rodriguez also said OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro was trying to stir up a civil war in Venezuela.

Governments from across the Americas had chastised Venezuela's socialist leadership for its handling of a political and economic crisis, prompting Rodriguez to call the critics "lapdogs of imperialism."

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)