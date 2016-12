The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

MEXICO CITY Mexico awarded a consortium comprised by Total and ExxonMobil the second block tendered from the Gulf of Mexico's Perdido Fold Belt off the U.S.-Mexico maritime border in a historic deep water oil and gas auction on Monday.

Block 2 is a 1,149 square mile (2,976.6 square km) block which the energy ministry says contains some 1.440 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in light and extra light crude as well as natural gas.

(Writing by Dave Graham)