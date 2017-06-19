Canada's CIBC completes $5 billion PrivateBancorp buy
TORONTO Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has completed the $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp , which will help it diversify from its domestic market, it said on Friday.
MEXICO CITY A consortium of Mexican state oil firm Pemex and Colombia's Ecopetrol made the winning bid for the eighth shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
Block 8 lies off the southern Gulf coast state of Tabasco, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 413 million barrels of oil over an area of 226 square miles (586 sq km).
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
TORONTO Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has completed the $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp , which will help it diversify from its domestic market, it said on Friday.
Miner and trader Glencore on Friday hit back with an increased offer of $2.675 billion in cash to buy Australian coal assets from Rio Tinto that earlier this week said it was favoring a Chinese bid.