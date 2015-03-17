FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex could double crude oil exports to South Korea
March 17, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Pemex could double crude oil exports to South Korea

David Alire Garcia, Ana Isabel Martinez

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-owned oil company Pemex could double crude exports to South Korea to 10 million barrels by the end of the year, the head of the company’s trading arm said in an interview.

Jose Manuel Carrera, chief executive officer of P.M.I. Comercio Internacional, said he sees both South Korea and Japan as particularly “promising” as Pemex continues to diversify its export markets away from the United States.

Earlier this month, Pemex announced a first-ever 1 million barrel crude shipment to South Korea’s second-biggest refiner, GS Caltex Corp, the first installment of 5 million barrels in shipments to the Asian nation expected by April.

Carrera said shipments to South Korea could continue to ramp up later this year.

“I would love to double (the exports to South Korea) and be able to send another five million barrels this year and I think it’s feasible,” he said.

Separately, Carrera said that late last year Pemex sold its first crude shipment to Nicaragua. The exports to the Central American country totaled about 200,000 barrels of light and intermediate grade crude, he said.

Carrera aims to send another cargo to Managua’s 21,000 bpd capacity Puma Energy refinery.

“I calculate that it could be between 200,000 and 400,000 barrels,” he said, but he declined to say if an additional supply contract was in the works.

Pemex currently exports crude to eight European countries, as well as Asian nations India, China, South Korea and Japan.

But the United States is by far Pemex’s largest export market, destination for about 70 percent of the 1.14 million bpd Pemex exported last year.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Simon Gardner

