Canada's CIBC completes $5 billion PrivateBancorp buy
TORONTO Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has completed the $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp , which will help it diversify from its domestic market, it said on Friday.
MEXICO CITY A consortium comprising France's Total (TOTF.PA) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) won the 15th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, the Mexican oil regulator said.
Block 15 lies off the southern Gulf coast state of Campeche, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 496 million barrels of oil over an area of 375 square miles (972 sq km).
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
Miner and trader Glencore on Friday hit back with an increased offer of $2.675 billion in cash to buy Australian coal assets from Rio Tinto that earlier this week said it was favoring a Chinese bid.