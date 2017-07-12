Sun God-Jaguar consortium wins majority of areas in Mexico oil auction

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A consortium comprised of Canada's Sun God Energia de Mexico and Mexico's Jaguar Exploracion y Produccion de Hidrocarburos on Wednesday won the majority of onshore areas available in the sixth oil auction since Mexico's landmark 2014 energy reform.

The Sun God-Jaguar consortium won Areas 4, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10 in the Round 2.2 auction, open to private and foreign crude producers. A consortium made up of Iberoamericana de Hidrocarburos Servicios and PJP4 de Mexico won Area 1.

The remaining bidding areas - Areas 2, 3 and 6 - remained unclaimed, according to the country's oil regulator, the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH).

Sun God Resources is based in Calgary, Alberta, while Jaguar is a Monterrey-based firm whose chief executive is Dionisio Garza, a well-known Mexican businessman.

The auctions are part of an energy reform designed by President Enrique Pena Nieto to reverse an oil output slump dating back to 2004 and kick-start lagging growth. The reform is starting to bear fruit.

Earlier on Wednesday, British firm Premier Oil announced it had discovered potentially more than 1 billion barrels of oil off the coast of Mexico in the first shallow-water offshore well drilled by the private sector in the country since the reform.

Wednesday's auctions aim to breath new life into a few dozen blocks, all of which were discovered by state oil company Pemex [PEMX.UL], but have been stymied by underinvestment as the former monopoly producer focused on mostly shallow and less costly water oil and gas fields.

The onshore blocks on offer were divided into two rounds, featuring 10 and 14 contractual areas, respectively. They range from natural gas-rich Burgos basin areas in northern Mexico to fields that hold promise further south, in Veracruz and Tabasco states.

The CNH runs the tenders and nine bidders qualified for the first sale, the so-called Round 2.2.

The second auction, Round 2.3, is due to start later on Wednesday, with 19 qualified bidders which include individual oil companies as well as several consortia, dominated by newly-formed Mexican firms but also featuring a few foreign players like Colombia's Ecopetrol.

Winners are determined based on a weighted formula that takes into account an additional royalty offered to the government as well as an extra investment commitment in the exploration phase of each 30-year contract.