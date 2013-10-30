FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's president to pardon indigenous teacher under new law
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 30, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

Mexico's president to pardon indigenous teacher under new law

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto speaks during a welcome ceremony for Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins at the National Palace in Mexico City October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Tuesday that an indigenous teacher imprisoned for the slayings of seven policemen would be the first person he would pardon under a new law widening the scope of executive reprieves.

Alberto Patishtan was arrested in 2000 for the murder of the policemen, who were killed in an ambush in Chiapas state. He was convicted in 2002 and sentenced to 60 years in prison, but denies committing the crime. Human rights groups say he was imprisoned on trumped-up charges.

Pena Nieto said via his Twitter account that he would pardon Patishtan on Thursday, as soon as the new law takes effect. The lower house of Congress approved the law expanding the reach of presidential pardons earlier on Tuesday to encompass prisoners whose human rights have been violated.

Few crimes in Mexico are successfully investigated and prosecuted, while police are frequently accused of manufacturing evidence or extracting confessions through torture in order to gain convictions.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Simon Gardner and Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.