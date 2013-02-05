FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico says Pemex blast caused by gas build-up, not explosives
#World News
February 5, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 5 years ago

Mexico says Pemex blast caused by gas build-up, not explosives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A rescue worker from the Mexican rescue team known as "Topos" waves to the media after leaving the headquarters of state-owned oil giant Pemex, following a deadly blast, in Mexico City February 4, 2013. Mexican rescue workers found three more bodies over the weekend amid the rubble of the deadly blast that tore through state oil firm Pemex's main office complex, the government said, as search efforts appeared to near a close.The death toll from Thursday's explosion stands at 36, Pemex said via Twitter. Rescue workers had been digging through the last sections of the building's basement and could soon call off their search. One person was reported still missing. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A deadly blast that killed at least 37 people at Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex’s headquarters in Mexico City was caused by a build up of gas, the government said on Monday.

Attorney General Jesus Murillo said no trace of explosives was found at the site of the explosion, the latest in a string of safety lapses to hit the oil monopoly. New President Enrique Pena Nieto is seeking to push through a major overhaul of Pemex.

Reporting by Lorena Segura; Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
