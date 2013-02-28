Mexico's Pemex posts 72 percent jump in fourth-quarter losses

The logo of Mexican petroleum company Pemex is seen on a tank gas at gas station in Mexico City November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil monopoly Pemex on Wednesday reported a 72 percent increase in losses during the fourth quarter, stung by rising costs and higher interest payments.

Pemex PEMX.UL, which the government plans to overhaul this year, said its loss leaped to 26.878 billion pesos ($2.1 billion) compared with 15.662 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenues of 420.6 billion pesos in the October-December period, a rise of 0.1 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2011, boosted by higher U.S. and domestic gasoline prices.

But the report also showed that interest payments on Pemex’s debt jumped nearly 70 percent to 18.6 billion pesos.

Adding to the losses, Pemex said sales costs rose 4.5 percent to 228.3 billion pesos on rising prices of imported oil.

Mexico is the world’s No. 7 oil producer and a major exporter to the United States but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.

The tax burden fell 11.63 percent to 214 billion pesos in the quarter, Pemex said. Mexico’s government relies on oil revenues to fund about a third of the federal budget.

Pemex said it produced an average of 2.56 million barrels per day (bpd) in the quarter, but that administration and distribution costs rose 20.7 percent.

In 2011, Pemex offered its first-ever private operating contracts for several mature oil fields, the fruit of 2008 reforms aimed at raising efficiency at the oil giant, which is struggling to compete with emerging market peers.

A third round of contracts focusing on Mexico’s massive but geologically complicated Chicontepec basin, home to 40 percent of the country’s total crude reserves, is expected to be awarded this summer.

Oil production has fallen off from a 3.4 million bpd peak in 2004 and President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in December, plans to overhaul the lumbering behemoth by opening it up to more private investment.