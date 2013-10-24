FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pemex sees petrochemical production up 25 percent with energy reform
October 24, 2013 / 7:49 PM / 4 years ago

Pemex sees petrochemical production up 25 percent with energy reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil and gas monopoly Pemex expects petrochemical output rising 25 percent to 10 million tonnes annually if a sweeping energy overhaul is approved, the company said on Thursday.

Pemex PEMX.UL said on its Twitter page that current petrochemical output would rise from 8 million tonnes with the reform, expected later this year.

The company’s petrochemical production totaled 13.2 million tonnes in 2010 but has slid ever since, according to official company data.

In August, President Enrique Pena Nieto proposed a broad energy reform that aims to reverse a nearly decade-long slide in crude oil output by luring major investments with new constitutional and contractual arrangements.

The reform would allow more private sector participation in petrochemical sector and other downstream activities, where analysts see significant potential for growth.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; editing by Andrew Hay

