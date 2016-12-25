Pemex urges against panic fuel buys in Central Mexico

Pemex logo is seen at the headquarters of state-owned oil giant in Mexico City, Mexico October 13, 2016.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's state oil firm Pemex urged motorists in the central state of San Luis Potosi against "panic buys" on Sunday, after the state suffered fuel shortages due to rampant thefts.

"Pemex earnestly asks the population of San Luis Potosi to avoid making panic buys of fuel," the company said on Twitter, adding there was a sufficient supply.

On Saturday the company said inclement weather in the port city of Tuxpan and various thefts on the highway between the cities of Salamanca and Leon in the state of Guanajuato had reduced its inventory.

Fuel thefts through illegal taps in the company's sprawling network of pipelines have been an ongoing problem at Pemex, which reported more than 5,000 robberies of fuel in 2015.