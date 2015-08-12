FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fire in gas pipe in northern Mexico kills five: Pemex
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 12, 2015 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

Fire in gas pipe in northern Mexico kills five: Pemex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Five people were killed after a Pemex [PEMX.UL] gas pipe burst into flames on the outskirts of the industrial city of Monterrey in northern Mexico on Tuesday, the state oil giant said on Twitter.

A blow from a piece of machinery belonging to a contractor caused the blaze, the company tweeted. The fire was still burning but was “under control.”

The five people killed were employees of the contractor, Pemex said without identifying the firm.

Pemex said it cut off the flow of gas to the pipe section where the fire occurred in Garcia, a municipality in the state of Nuevo Leon, after it detected a rapid loss of pressure.

Nemak, the auto parts unit of Mexican conglomerate Alfa, said in a statement personnel from its nearby plant had been evacuated even though the blaze occurred outside its installations.

Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler and Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.