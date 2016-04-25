FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll rises to 32 at petrochemical plant explosion
#World News
April 25, 2016 / 3:24 AM / a year ago

Death toll rises to 32 at petrochemical plant explosion

A view of an area damaged by an explosion at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Four more people have been found dead after last week’s explosion at a petrochemical plant in southeastern Mexico, raising the death toll to 32, state oil giant Pemex and Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The vinyl petrochemical plant in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz is a joint venture between Pemex’s petrochemical unit and majority owner Mexichem.

Pemex’s CEO has said that last week’s blast was caused by a leak but he did not how the leak had happened exactly.

It was the latest in a series of fatal accidents at the company.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Luis Rojas; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
