Pemex looks to repeat Mexico's latest hedge to protect projects

The logo of Mexico's state-owned company Pemex is pictured at a refinery in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, April 20, 2017.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex will consider repeating in future years a recently instituted hedging program as it looks to firm up its balance sheet and avoid the need for surprise budget cuts, a senior executive said late on Tuesday.

Petroleos Mexicanos [PEMX.UL], familiarly known as Pemex, reported on Tuesday that it has hedged its output through December, the first time it has done so in 11 years, as insurance against volatile oil prices.

The new Pemex hedge is separate from a long-standing, much larger oil price hedge undertaken by the finance ministry.

The program, which will run from May to December and guarantees a price of $42 per barrel for up to 409,000 barrels per day, or about a third of current export volumes, will cost the company $133.5 million.

"It's important to give the market certainty that faced with drops in oil prices Petroleos Mexicanos won't have to cut its budget," Chief Financial Officer Juan Pablo Newman told Reuters in an interview.

Last year, Pemex implemented about 100 billion pesos ($5.8 billion) in spending cuts, following cuts of some 62 billion pesos in 2015 due to falling crude prices.

While the new Pemex hedge is designed to protect the company's cash flow against the possibility of a downturn in crude prices, the larger finance ministry hedge is aimed at safeguarding overall federal government tax revenue to protect, among other things, funding for public schools and health.

"These are two different bets. It is like two players at a gambling table ... sometimes the casino might have to pay both players," a source with knowledge of the program said.

The Pemex hedge is also seen as a way to boost investor confidence and avoid a future credit downgrade.

"It's one of the things that the rating agencies wanted," said Carlos Petersen, a Latin America analyst with the Eurasia Group, adding that Pemex faces a steep challenge reversing a prolonged fall in oil production.

Newman emphasized that prior to a landmark 2013 energy overhaul, which ended Pemex's decades-long monopoly status, curbing the company's financial losses was not a priority, but now it is.

He said that the new protection would give investors confidence that the company's priority oil and gas developments would not be derailed by an unexpected oil price slump.

Asked if Pemex would look to implement another hedging program after the current one expires in December, Newman said the company had found a mechanism that "could be adjusted to market conditions to continue with this effort."

Long used as a cash cow by Mexico's government, Pemex now contributes less than a fifth of federal revenue, down from more than a third a few years ago.