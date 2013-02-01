Death toll from Pemex blast in Mexico City jumps to 32

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The head of Mexico’s state-run oil giant Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, said on Friday that the death toll from a powerful explosion that rocked the Mexico City headquarters of the company had risen to 32.

A blast shattered the lower floors of the downtown tower Thursday afternoon, throwing debris into the streets and sending frightened workers running outside. More than 100 people were injured. Emergency workers continue to work on the site looking for more people trapped in the rubble.