Death toll rises to 32 at petrochemical plant explosion

A view of an area damaged by an explosion at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Four more people have been found dead after last week’s explosion at a petrochemical plant in southeastern Mexico, raising the death toll to 32, state oil giant Pemex and Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The vinyl petrochemical plant in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz is a joint venture between Pemex’s petrochemical unit and majority owner Mexichem.

Pemex’s CEO has said that last week’s blast was caused by a leak but he did not how the leak had happened exactly.

It was the latest in a series of fatal accidents at the company.