Mexico's President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto takes part in a meeting with Canada's Governor General David Johnston (not pictured) at Rideau Hall in Ottawa November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s incoming president Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday appointed right-hand man Luis Videgaray as finance minister in his new cabinet.

Another close aide, Miguel Angel Osorio Chong, was appointed interior minister and Pedro Joaquin Coldwell was named as energy minister. Pena Nieto takes power on Saturday.