Mexican president Pena Nieto to have operation next week

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto speaks at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/POOL

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Pena Nieto will have an operation next week to remove a nodule from his thyroid gland, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The surgery on July 31 will last about 1-1/2 hours and Pena Nieto will spend four days recovering, the statement said.

It gave no further details about his condition.

Thyroid surgery is recommended for several conditions including removing nodules suspected of being cancerous as well as for benign growths, according to the American Thyroid Association.

The boyish-looking Pena Nieto, 47, took office in December and returned Mexico’s Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) to power. The PRI ruled Mexico for most of the last century until its defeat in 2000 by the country’s main conservative party.