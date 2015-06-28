FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican president leaves hospital after gallbladder operation
June 28, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Mexican president leaves hospital after gallbladder operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto left the hospital on Sunday after an operation to remove his gallbladder at the end of last week, saying he would return to normal activities.

Pena Nieto felt ill early on Friday morning and underwent the operation that day. His doctors told reporters he was recovering well from the procedure.

On leaving the hospital, Pena Nieto told reporters he would return to his normal work activities, adding that he had been instructed to avoid exercise for a short while longer, and lower his fat intake.

Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

