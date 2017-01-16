Dollar may weaken vs. peso once Trump takes office: Mexico finance minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - It is possible that the dollar will weaken against the peso after Donald Trump takes office as the next president of the United States this week, Mexico's Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Monday.
Mexico's peso MXN=D2 has hit a series of record lows since Trump won the election in November, over fears that his determination to bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States could hurt foreign investment south of the border.
