Dollar may weaken vs. peso once Trump takes office: Mexico finance minister

Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade addresses the audience during a seminar at the Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico January 12, 2017.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - It is possible that the dollar will weaken against the peso after Donald Trump takes office as the next president of the United States this week, Mexico's Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Monday.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 has hit a series of record lows since Trump won the election in November, over fears that his determination to bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States could hurt foreign investment south of the border.