FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
Mexico cenbank to weigh Fed decision at its June policy meeting - Carstens
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 1, 2016 / 1:36 AM / in a year

Mexico cenbank to weigh Fed decision at its June policy meeting - Carstens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico's central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens speaking at an event in Mexico City, Mexico May 31, 2016.Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will take into account the exchange rate and the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming rates decision when it meets on June 30 to set monetary policy, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.

U.S. central bank chief Janet Yellen said last week that the Fed should raise interest rates "in the coming months" if the economy picks up as expected and jobs continue to be generated, bolstering the case for a rate increase in June or July.

Speaking at an event in Mexico City, Carstens said expectations about the Fed's June meeting are hitting Mexico's peso, which slid by more than 7 percent this month, its worst monthly drop in four years.

"The Federal Reserve's June 15 decision is specifically affecting [the peso] right now," he said.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.