Mexico finmin says Fed view hitting peso, unsure of Trump impact

Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade gestures after he handed over the 2017 budget to Chamber of Deputies chairman Javier Bolanos (unseen) in Mexico City, Mexico September 8, 2016.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday the Mexican peso was under pressure from concerns about the next move by the U.S. Federal Reserve, lower oil prices and uncertainty about the U.S. election.

Speaking on local radio, Meade said he was unsure if concerns about a potential victory by candidate Donald Trump were specifically weighing on the peso MXN=, which tumbled sharply this week to close at a record low on Wednesday.