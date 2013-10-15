FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex declares Ramones II pipeline tender void
October 15, 2013 / 6:19 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Pemex declares Ramones II pipeline tender void

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Mexican petroleum company Pemex is seen at their gas station in Mexico City November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil and gas monopoly Pemex on Tuesday declared the tender for the second phase of the country’s biggest natural gas pipeline project void after only one bidder made an offer on the $1.8 billion project.

Pemex’s gas unit PGPB said the bid did not comply with the project’s technical or economic specifications.

In late September, only one bidder - a consortia formed by Spanish gas distributor Enagas and French energy firm GDF Suez - made an offer.

The second phase of the Ramones pipeline was expected to cover 460 miles spanning five northern-central Mexican states, and help the country satisfy growing demand by tapping cheap gas imports from the United States.

The project also envisions compression, metering and regulation stations along the route, as well as a new control center.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner

