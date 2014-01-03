FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican police officers held over death of U.S. man in custody
January 3, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican police officers held over death of U.S. man in custody

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Six Mexican police officers have been arrested on suspicion of killing a U.S. citizen in their custody near the beach resort of Cancun, authorities said on Friday.

Yeudi Estrada, 28, was found dead on arrival at police headquarters in the resort of Playa del Carmen on Wednesday evening after his arrest, local prosecutors said.

“The final finding revealed that he died of asphyxia by strangulation,” said the attorney general’s office of Quintana Roo state, which lies on Mexico’s Caribbean coastline and is home to popular tourist destinations, including Cancun.

Estrada was arrested after neighbors called the police to complain that he was behaving rudely. According to information released by the attorney general’s office, Estrada resisted arrest and had to be subdued by several officers.

The body of Estrada, who local media said was a martial arts instructor who lived in Quintana Roo, was found handcuffed, barefoot and wearing shorts. The body had sustained various injuries, the state attorney general’s office said.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

