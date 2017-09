Manlio Fabio Beltrones (L) addresses the audience as Enrique Pena Nieto (R) listens during an event in Queretaro October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) said on Monday that it had selected Manlio Fabio Beltrones as its chairman-elect, a legislator widely seen as a possible PRI candidate for the country’s 2018 presidential election.

Though Beltrones, who was also governor of Sonora state, has not officially said he would run for president, local media has speculated that he is one of the front-runners.